AC causes massive fire In Jabriya apartment

KUWAIT: Firemen put out a fire in a Jabriya flat yesterday. Hawally and Salmiya fire fighting centers responded to call about a fire in a 3-storey building in Jabriya. They discovered the fire was in an air conditioning unit in the bedroom. The building was evacuated, and no injuries were reported. Another fire broke out in a building under construction in Salwa. Firemen from Bidaa and Mishref Centers put out the flames. No injuries were reported.

False info regarding fire services

Kuwait Fire Services Directorate Public Relations and Information Department disregarded information in local papers and social media about adjusting duty hours in some fire centers that operate on 48 hours duty and 96 hours rest, and turning them in 24 hours on duty and 48 hours rest, and that it will harm firemen through deduction of incentives and allowances is totally incorrect, and that the measure taken does not include any deductions concerning firemen. They said it is only a change of duty system warranted by purely security and technical aspects related to protecting lives and property, and was taken after studies supported by statistics.

Interior Minister issues ministerial decree

Deputy Premier, Interior Minister Lt General (Rt.) Sheikh Khalid Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah issued a ministerial decree appointing Maj Gen Majed Yousuf Al-Majed Assistant Interior Ministry Undersecretary for Legal Affairs, studies and research in addition to his current post. Elsewhere, Interior Ministry Undersecretary Lt Gen Esam Al-Naham received British Ambassador to Kuwait Michael Davenport. Both sides discussed issues of mutual interest.

Zoo timings change

Nuwaiseeb, Wafra and Zoor centers has had their duty hours changed because they are no longer considered remote areas. This is because new residential cities were built next to them such as Sabah Al-Ahmad land and sea cities, residential Wafra and Khairan.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun