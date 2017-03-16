‘Abnormal’ maid from Madagascar; Ethiopian killed

KUWAIT: A domestic helper from Madagascar was seen walking half naked in Nuzha area before being arrested by police, who discovered that she has Psychological problems. A citizen saw her walking with only a towel wrapped around her body and posted the video clip on the social media. The maid was earlier returned to the office by a citizen who noticed she was acting abnormally.

Ethiopian killed

An Ethiopian, who is in violation of the Residency Law was killed in a bakery shop. Security sources said she was crushed by a dough making machine. Detectives and forensics who went to the bakery said that the machine pulled her – causing a head injury which led to her death. The case is considered involuntary manslaughter.

Dead bodies found

Bodies of an Asian and a Kuwaiti have been found and recovered by a coroner. The first (a decomposing body) was found in a car in Hawally, while the body of a citizen was found in his house in Mahboula. Al Rai/ Al Anbaa