Abdulredha’s death a ‘big loss for art’: GCC actors

KUWAIT: Many Gulf actors and artists has expressed sorrow over the passing of renowned Kuwaiti actor Abdulhussain Abdulredha, who to them, represented a father figured that taught valuable life and artistic lessons. In separate statement yesterday, the actors said Abdulhussain Abdulredha was one of the most remarkable pillars of Kuwaiti and Gulf culture and arts. Saudi actor Abdulmohsen Al-Nemer said that Abdulhussain Abdulredha was a very competent person and he will always remain as great role model. Abdulhussain is an important figure in my life and we have worked together in (Al-Tendail) series, said the Saudi actor.

For his part, Emirati actor Dr Habib Ghuloom said that he would lead an official delegation from the UAE’s theatrical arts association to attend and participate in the burial ceremony of Abdulredah as well as offering condolences. This artist deserves all the appreciation as he has devoted his life for nearly six decades to serve arts and culture, he said. Meanwhile, Omani artist and cartoonist Fahad Al-Zadjali said that he met Abdulhussain in Kuwait, which was a great honor. The Omani artist said he was glad to have heard words of praise while he represented the prolific Kuwaiti actor with a caricature as a token of gratitude.

In Kuwait, artist Abdullah Bahman said the death of Abdulhussian is a big lost for the arts and cultural movements. He always focused in his works on loyalty and love to this country, affirmed Bahman. He left a good reputation and impact for artists and people, said Bahman, adding that the departed Kuwaiti actor drew smiles for more than 50 years on the faces of people in Kuwait and all around the world. Kuwaiti actor Abdulhussain Abdulredha, renowned for his works across the Gulf Arab region, has died at age 78, his family announced on Friday. The late actor had suffered complications during treatment at a London hospital. – KUNA