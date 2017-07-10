Abdaly farm robbed

KUWAIT: Several thieves stole around 50 chickens, seven tents, six mobile toilets and three TVs from a citizen’s farm in Abdaly. Forensics experts went to the scene and collected evidence to identify the suspects. The citizen accused his servant of the theft and gave police his details.

Auto theft

Nugra police station circulated the descriptions of a 2017 model car following a complaint by a citizen claiming his car was stolen by a friend. He said he was with his friend when he went in a store and was surprised by him speeding off with the car with two smartphones and KD 40 inside.

Break in

A citizen entered the house of one his relatives after smashing the door with a knife. He then destroyed several items in the house, then left without being confronted. His relative and brother went to Salmiya police and lodged a complaint. Police are working on the case.

Out of control

A bedoon youth arrived at Mubarak Hospital in an abnormal condition and scared patients and visitors, before being controlled by police. Mubarak Hospital police called Salmiya police about a man with several injuries to his body. Police went to the hospital and found the man singing in the corridors, in addition to uttering indecencies. He was arrested and given pills to calm him down. He told police that he had a fight with his friends in a Salmiya flat.

Work mishap

The body of 38-year-old Indian was taken to the coroner, and his death was considered as a workplace accident. A Turkish man called police about an Indian who collapsed while working at a building under construction, and it was found he died from electrocution.

Assault

A minor girl was beaten in Waha, according a security source. He said the girl was taken to Jahra Hospital and an officer was sent to investigate. She said she was beaten by her uncle and cousin in her house. Investigations are underway. – Translated from the Arabic press