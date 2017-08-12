Abbas pins hopes on Palestinian teachers

RAMALLAH: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas rallied behind a group of teachers who are on their way to Kuwait, a nation that had heavily depended on Palestinian educators years ago. “Kuwait fondly recollects Palestinian contributions to pedagogy and the passion with which Palestinian instructors have imparted their knowledge to the people of Kuwait,” Abbas told the contingent of teachers yesterday. He noted that the success of the educators will “open the door for the triumphant return of Palestinian instructors to the Gulf region.” “We trust you to carry on the legacy of the Palestinian teacher,” Abbas said. After a long hiatus that kept them away from the country, Kuwait has hired some 180 Palestinian teachers to join its academic workforce. —KUNA