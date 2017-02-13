96,000 planes use airport per year

KUWAIT: Director of the Directorate General for Civil Aviation (DGCA) Yousif Al-Fauzan said the total number of planes annually availing aviation services at Kuwait International Airport is 96,000, in addition to other planes flying through Kuwait airspace. Speaking on opening the 16th forum of the Middle East air aviation regional planning and implementation group, Fauzan stressed that ensuring air aviation safety, efficiency and the comfort of around 12 million travelers annually was a top priority for Kuwait.

Fauzan said aviation industries were growing in the Middle East in general and GCC in particular, and this entails constant follow up and control of air traffic safety. Fauzan expressed pleasure over hosting the four-day forum in Kuwait with the participation of 20 countries to discuss various topics of interest for regional aviation authorities.

Deputy director for air aviation services affairs Khaled Al-Shoaibi said constant developments in air aviation come within an ambitious integrated plan to enable Kuwait international airport to provide the finest aviation, communications and weather information systems. Shoaibi added that packages of development would be implemented according to a special schedule designed to achieve the goals of the air aviation development projects recommended by ICAO.

Court order

The court of misdemeanor yesterday seconded a first instance court sentence acquitting judges Loai Jassim Al-Kharafi and Ibrahim Mohammed Al-Kandari in a case filed against them for fighting at the Palace of Justice. The court also abstained from punishing sheikhs Athbi, Khaled and Dhari Al-Fahd Al-Sabah, in addition to Suleiman Khalifou, ordered them to pay temporary compensation of KD 5,001 to both lawyers and released them on KD 1,000 bail each after signing affidavits to maintain good conduct for two years.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi