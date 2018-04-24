9 dead as van runs over pedestrians in Toronto

TORONTO: A white Ryder rental van killed nine people and injured 16 when its driver plowed through a busy Toronto sidewalk on a sunny afternoon yesterday, police said. Toronto Deputy Chief Peter Yuen provided the casualty toll at a news conference. The incident occurred just before 1:30 pm (1730 GMT) as large crowds of office workers were on lunch breaks. At least one witness described the driver as appearing to deliberately target victims on his roughly mile-long (1.6 km-long) rampage. The driver was in custody, police said.

A Reuters witness said there were at least two bodies at the site of the incident. At least seven people were brought to nearby Sunnybrook Health Services Centre’s trauma center, the hospital said on Twitter. Television images showed the man and a police officer facing off, their guns drawn. The suspect eventually surrendered his weapon and was taken into custody. Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and Nice, but the motive for yesterday’s incident was not yet clear.

A white rental van with a dented front bumper was stopped on the sidewalk of a major intersection, surrounded by police vehicles. “He was going really fast,” witness Alex Shaker told CTV television. “All I could see was just people one by one getting knocked out, knocked out, one by one,” Shaker said. “There are so many people lying down on the streets.”

Another witness, Jamie Eopni, told local Toronto television station CP24: “It was crashing into everything. It destroyed a bench. If anybody was on that street, they would have been hit on the sidewalk.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the House of Commons: “Our hearts go to anyone affected.” “We are going to have more to learn and more to say in the coming hours,” he added.

The incident occurred as Toronto was hosting foreign and public security ministers from the G7 leading industrialized nations – Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. Authorities have not yet stated what the driver’s motives may have been. “We have no information on that point and we need to wait until there’s information before we comment… I will respect the expertise of the security officials,” Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne told reporters when asked if the incident was terror-related. “We are all unsettled and very disturbed by a situation like this, it’s impossible not to be – it’s frightening.”

Canada has only rarely been the scene of terror attacks. In October, a man stabbed a police officer in the western city of Edmonton before slamming his van into a group of pedestrians, injuring four people. And in Quebec in Oct 2014, a Canadian man ran over two soldiers in a parking lot with his car, killing one of them. The driver was shot dead by police when he attacked them with a knife. In March 2016, a Canadian who claimed to have radical Islamist sympathies attacked two soldiers at a military recruitment center in Toronto. – Agencies