9-day break for Eid Al-Adha

KUWAIT: The Civil Services Commission yesterday issued a directive concerning the Eid Al-Adha holiday, noting that it will start on Sunday, Sept 11 and end on Thursday, Sept 15.

The directive explained that Arafat Day falls on Sept 11, followed by the three Eid days on Sept 12, 13 and 14.

Thursday, Sept 15 will also be off because it falls between two holidays, stretching the Eid break to nine days.

The directive added that official work at various ministries and government establishments will resume on Sunday, Sept 18.