88 residency violators arrested

KUWAIT: Residency affairs detectives carried out a surprise campaign in Ahmadi governorate targeting law violators and loose laborers, resulting in the arrest of 88 residency violators.

They confessed to working for people other than their sponsors. Some were found to be reported absconding.

They were all sent to concerned authorities and will be immediately deported, while their sponsors will be blacklisted and will not be allowed to sponsor anyone.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun