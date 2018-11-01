87,000 Kuwaitis traveled to US in 2017

KUWAIT: Eighty-seven thousand Kuwaitis travelled to the US in 2017 and the number continues to rise. Speaking at a travel and tourism event held yesterday at Al-Dana Ballroom in Sheraton Hotel, US Ambassador to Kuwait Lawrence Silverman said Kuwaitis travelers visited New York, California, Florida and the Pacific Northwest, and many points in between. “We are here today to encourage you to continue to explore the United States, a country that has so much diversity; it really does have something for everyone. I encourage travel agents in the room to review the brochures we have from 12 different cities and states located throughout the country and consider promoting some of these destinations to your clients,” the envoy said.

The envoy said tourism is not just entertainment, since any form of people-to-people exchanges is the foundation of a strong relationship between our two countries. “Visiting and studying in the United States creates a special bond that can only be truly established by getting to know the country and its people. The United States received over 77 million international visitors last year, who had a great time spending approximately $250 billion during their visits,” he mentioned.

Yesterday’s tourism promotion event was part of the 6th annual Discover America program being held in Kuwait. It kicked off with a fun run last Friday at The Boulevard in Salmiya. “We are organizing several programs promoting different aspects of the United States. We have organized 25 different events highlighting American food, restaurants, sport, film, education, tourism, business, automobiles and music,” Silverman said.

The event saw presentations by two travelers to America – Fatima Mattar, a travel vlogger and Pervaz Sherif, who has traveled to many countries around the world by motorbike. The envoy thanked Fadi Hijazin for the generous support by Qatar Airways for most of the activities. Hijazin lauded Qatar Airways’ partnership with Discover America, as he presented his carrier’s latest offer. “I am delighted to partner with the US Embassy for the Discover America event; our participation in this important event demonstrates Qatar Airways’ commitment to connecting the residents of Kuwait to our extensive US network. With the launch of Qatar Airways’ patented Business Class seat Qsuite, passengers traveling from Kuwait to US can enjoy a new standard in premium travel including the finest in-flight entertainment system and dining experience,” he said.

The US Embassy Deputy Consul Daniel Monson also presented the visa processes to obtain an entry permit to the US. The complete schedule of events can be found on the Embassy’s Twitter and Instagram pages @USEmbassyQ8.

By Ben Garcia