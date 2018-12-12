862 companies sent to court over labor-related violations

KUWAIT: The Public Authority for Manpower has sent 862 companies to court over labor-related violations since the start of the year, Al-Jarida reported yesterday. Director of the inspection department at the authority Mohammad Al-Ansari said inspections tours resulted in referring 507 companies to court for various violations, while 355 companies were sent to the investigations department. He said the total number of fake companies that were closed during the past two months is nearly 700, with more than 2,000 workers registered on their files. He said 2,870 violating workers were arrested and deported.

Felony case

Ahmadi prosecutor ordered a case filed over the death of a female citizen in her family home to be registered as a felony, and sent the body to the coroner to determine the cause of death, because the body was about to decompose in her room and reason for the family’s delay in informing about her death is not known. A citizen aged 39 told police about the death of his sister three days earlier.

Customs officer charged with bribe

Cooperation between state security and the Drugs Control General Department resulted in the arrest of a customs officer who accepted a bribe and allowed drugs in the country from Iraq. He confessed to receiving KD 30,000, adding he has previously allowed in large quantities of drugs. The suspect was sent to the public prosecution for further action.

Thief arrested

Detectives arrested a thief who escaped from a police station. Investigations are ongoing to find out how he escaped to take the necessary measures against negligence in guarding him. A police source said the suspect took advantage of being outside the holding cell after returning from the prosecution and escaped. Policemen informed detectives, who were able to locate him and arrested him despite fierce resistance, and he was returned to the police station.

Smuggling foiled

Customs officers sent a passenger who arrived from an Asian country to the Drug Control General Department (DCGD) after he attempted to smuggle 2,500 Tramadol tablets. Inspection systems at Terminal 4 (T4) building indicated presence of foreign bodies in the passenger’s luggage, and the Tramadol was found. – Translated from the Arabic press