8,157 illegal residents adjusted their status

KUWAIT: Between 2011 until end of December 2016, some 8,157 illegal residents have adjusted their status in Kuwait, said the Central Agency for Illegal Residents Affairs on Sunday. Head of the status adjustment department of the apparatus Colonel Mohammad Al-Wohaib said that 5,637 illegal residents have adjusted their status and reverted back to their Saudi nationality, 923 to the Iraqi and 816 to the Syrian.

He added that 94 persons reverted back to the Iranian nationality, 49 to the Jordanian and 638 to other nationalities. He called on illegal residents, who are yet to adjust their status in the country, to visit the headquarters of the central apparatus to do the necessary measures needed.

Wohaib affirmed that those complying with the law will be given residency visas which could be renewed every five years in addition to healthcare, education and ration cards. Other privileges such as priority in employment after Kuwaiti nationals and facilitating procedures for obtaining driving licenses will also apply upon adjustment of their status, said the official. – KUNA