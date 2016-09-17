Over 8,000 illegals adjust their status

KUWAIT: Since 2011 until end of August 2016, some 8,004 illegal residents have adjusted their status in Kuwait, said the Central Agency for Illegal Residents Affairs yesterday. Head of the status adjustment department of the apparatus Colonel Mohammad Al- Wohaib told KUNA that 5,578 illegal residents have adjusted their status and reverted back to their Saudi nationality, 895 to the Iraqi and 810 to the Syrian.

He added that a further 85 residents reverted back to their Iranian nationality, 49 to the Jordanian and 596 to other nationalities. He called on illegal residents, who are yet to adjust their status in the country, to visit the headquarters of the central apparatus to do what is necessary to maintain order and stability.

Al- Wohaib affirmed that those complying with the law will be given residency visas which could be renewed every five years in addition to healthcare, education and ration cards. He also claimed that other privileges such as priority in employment after Kuwaiti nationals and facilitating procedures for obtaining driving licenses will also apply upon adjustment of their status, said the official. — KUNA