80-90 percent of 48 important development projects solved

KUWAIT: Minister of soil affairs and labor and minister of state for economic affairs, Hind Al-Sabeeh stressed that, along with the municipal council reform and development committee, she discussed all development plan projects facing problems noting that 30 projects had problems in the first phase but now only five remain unsolved and are expected to be solved within ten days. The head of the municipal council’s reform and development committee, Osama Al-Otaibi said that the problems of 80-90 percent of 48 important development projects had been solved.

MOH receives award

The head of the ear, nose and throat (ENT) departments’ council and the head of the ENT department at Zain hospital, Dr Bassel Al-Sabah visited health minister, Dr Jamal Al-Harbi to present a trophy on the occasion of the second anniversary of launching the sleeping sickness lab at Zain hospital. Dr Al-Sabah also announced that Kuwait will host the ENT Surgery 40th and the 8th Arab ENT conferences due to be held for three days in November with participation of 42 doctors from outside Kuwait.

Fingerprint system confusion

Chairman of the government sector employees’ syndicates union, Amer Al-Bessais warned of the consequences of cancelling all the cases exempted from using the fingerprint system to check in and out at various government bodies by October. Al-Bessais also warned that imposing the system equally on all 370,000 government employees will reduce their productivity and confuse work. He also demanded cancelling the decision he described as ‘unstudied’ or to, at least, postpone it until further studies are made.

Labor union cases

The union secretary, Marzouq Al-Manhouf criticized what he described as the ‘stalling and procrastination’ manpower authority officials’ have been practicing in terms of putting final court orders about returning various labor union boards to office into practice.

Myanmar fundraiser

Kuwait Patients Aid Fund chairman of board, Dr Mohammed Al-Sharhan announced launching a fund-raising campaign to collect donations for the distressed Muslims in Myanmar. Al-Sharhan also called for allowing international human rights and aid foundations to have offices in Rakhine state to help provide relief aids to the victims of genocide operations that had been exposed by various international news agencies and social media networks.

By Mesh’al Al-Enezi