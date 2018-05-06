743 residency violators arrested

KUWAIT: The general security sector carried out several campaigns under the supervision of Acting Assistant Undersecretary Maj Gen Ibrahim Al-Traah from April 29 to May 5, resulting in the arrest of 433 wanted persons on felony and civil cases, in addition to 743 residency violators and others who didn’t have IDs. Twenty-three wanted vehicles were seized, while police dealt with 81 drugs cases, 12 liquor cases, four theft cases, 94 roaming laborers and 419 fights. They also issued 1,846 traffic citations and impounded 172 vehicles.

Smuggling foiled

Director General of the Customs Department Jamal Al-Jalawi thanked Abdaly customs officers for foiling attempts to smuggle banned substances. Jalawi called his deputy when he learned about the foiling of an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of Captagon tablets inside a gas cylinder by a Gulf national. The suspect was sent to concerned authorities. Separately, Nuwaiseeb land border outlet customs officer Mohammad Abdulrahman and his assistant Bilal Al-Khamees caught a man attempting to smuggle 300 cartons of cigarettes out of the country.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun