708 approved for South Sabah Al-Ahmad city

KUWAIT: The number of citizens approved for South Sabah Al-Ahmad residential city reached only 708, which is a remarkably low number considering the fact that the Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) has been accepting allocations dating back to as far as 2010. Furthermore, if no more citizens apply for this project, which has 25,000 residential units of 400 sq m each, then applications will be received without regard of dates.

Meanwhile, PAHW will receive three services projects from contractors in Sabah Al-Ahmad residential city by the end of this month. One is about completing maintenance of public facilities in E area, expected to be received Aug 31, while the other project is a services building in area C, which is scheduled to be received on Aug 19. The third project is fire center number 2, scheduled to be received on Aug 22, which is only 37.9 percent complete although the contract stipulates that 98.94 percent should be completed, which means there is a delay and its cannot be handed over on time.

Public spending

Deputy Premier and State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh said the proposed measures to face the fall in oil prices included measures to control public funds spending, such as fixing cadres, not having new establishments, stop non-Kuwaitis’ appointments except for necessary professions and reduction of incentives and subsidies. He said the Civil Service Commission (CSC) and all government departments were asked not to expand current organizational structures to avoid any additional burdens on the budget and limit appointment of non-Kuwaitis in the government to doctors, teachers, engineers and some necessary technical jobs such as nursing. Other measures include the reduction of the encouragement allowances and stopping payment of cash for leaves in all government bodies. Furthermore, the Central Tenders Committee (CTC) was asked not to put forward any tender without making sure financial allocations are enough.

Health centers

Informed sources at the health ministry said the ministry received approval to put forward tenders to build Kabd and Bneid Al-Gar health centers, adding the ministry is working on all conditions related to the two tenders. The sources said the health ministry is keen on developing the facilities and expanding others. They said official working days at the Kabd center are Friday and Saturday mornings and evenings.

Pilgrimage mission

Vice president of the Kuwait medical team of Kuwait’s pilgrimage mission Mugheer Al-Shimmari said medical clinics will start receiving Kuwait pilgrims on Monday, August 13. He said clinics are being prepared for opening on time. He said there are four clinics – two for men and two for women – all fully equipped. He urged pilgrims to take all the necessary vaccinations before leaving the country.

By A Saleh and Meshaal Al-Enezi