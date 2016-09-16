700 security personnel to facilitate pilgrims return – E-bracelet project a big success

KUWAIT: Around 700 security personnel will be present and stationed at various locations in and out of Kuwait International Airport to facilitate all procedures for returning pilgrims, Interior Ministry (MoI) announced yesterday. The Ministry’s traffic patrols have already intensified their activities at the airport’s entrances and the multi-storey parking, organizing traffic around the clock to facilitate the entry and exit of vehicles, the Ministry’s Public Relations and Security Information said in a press statement.

The ministry has also increased the number of customs counters to reduce crowd congestion at the arrival terminals, it said, noting that the airport security department has setup special partitions that would lead all returning pilgrims from the airport’s hall to the parking areas. Kuwaiti Hajj Expedition has succeeded in the implementation of the e-bracelet project, Minister of Justice, Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Yaqoub Al-Sanea said yesterday. In a press release, Al-Sanea said “during the holy rituals, I’ve noticed commitment shown by the Kuwaiti hajj expeditions in using the e-bracelets, where its main purpose was to track down pilgrims and to ensure their safety by using the GPS.”

Al-Sanea added that the Kuwaiti Hajj information committee, which was in charge of the project, had conducted several workshops for the Kuwaiti expeditions in Kuwait and in Saudi to explain the nature of the e-bracelet project. He added that the Kuwaiti hajj expedition had conducted a visual presentation during a meeting with other GCC hajj expeditions who showed their admiration and interest in the project. Some Arab expeditions have requested a detailed explanation on the project. “The huge success of the e-bracelet project will make us continue using it in the coming Hajj’s seasons, and the information committee has many new ideas”, Al-Sanea added. Minister Al-Sanea showed gratitude for all working committees in the Kuwaiti hajj expedition who were behind the expedition’s success. – Agencies