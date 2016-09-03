691 sites violated noon work ban

KUWAIT: Director General of the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) Abdullah Al-Mutoutah said a ban on working in open areas from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm is over.

The ban started on June 1 and ended at the end of August. Mutoutah said inspection teams toured worksites in all governorates to make sure project owners complied with the ban.

He said the total number of violating sites was 691, with 705 workers registered to them.