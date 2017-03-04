684 Kuwaitis applied for public jobs, 161 for private jobs this year

KUWAIT: The Public Authority for Manpower explained that a neutral consultancy firm has been assigned to merge the authority with the Manpower and Government Restructuring Program (MGRP) to become a single government body. The authority added that the company was the same one that prepared the economic reform study and recommended the merger. Meanwhile, the MGRP announced that the total number of citizens awaiting recruitment registered since the beginning of this year till March 2 was 845, including 684 applying for public sector jobs and 161 applying for private sector jobs.

Lack of quorum

Although Municipal Council Chairman Muhalhel Al-Khaled has invited members to hold an ordinary meeting tomorrow after concluding the spring vacation, observers expect that the meeting will not be held because of a lack of quorum, since the chairman will not be able to declare the five seats of members who had resigned to run for parliamentary elections vacant. Observers added that the meeting – that has been suspended for long – has a busy agenda, including requests made by the Minister of Social Affairs and Labor to allocate land to build two wedding halls in Jahra, in addition to many other requests from various ministries and government bodies.

Ports authority

Director of the Kuwait Ports Authority Sheikh Yousif Al-Abdullah said the authority is keen on supporting youth and that it had recently advertised job vacancies for newly graduated and experienced engineers. Applications are open until March 7. Sheikh Yousif said over 93 percent of the authority’s staff are Kuwaitis and he hoped the percentage would reach 100 percent soon. Sheikh Yousif also noted that the authority has prepared special training programs for new recruits at the world’s finest marine academies and ports.

Health ministry

Health Minister Dr Jamal Al-Harbi issued a ministerial decision appointing Dr Khaled Al-Enezi as manager of the minister’s technical office. Harbi also issued a decision authorizing his own office to phrase ministerial decisions instead of the office of the assistant undersecretary for legal affairs. In another concern, the ministry’s physiotherapy services department will hold a workshop tomorrow on the treatment and rehabilitation of patients suffering from nervous system disorders, during which visiting doctors from India will speak on special disorders.

Palestinian teachers

The Ministry of Education’s Undersecretary Dr Haitham Al-Athari said the ministry plans on forming a committee headed by an assistant undersecretary to travel to Ramallah, Palestine on April 9 to hire 180 Palestinian mathematics and physics teachers for the 2017-2018 school year. Athari said that the Ministry of Education’s assistant undersecretary for public education Fatima Al-Kandari met Palestinian Ambassador Rami Tahboub last Wednesday to discuss the arrangements the Palestinian government would provide to the Kuwaiti delegation due to enter Ramallah via Amman.

By A Saleh