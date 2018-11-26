665 damage claims filed in two days

KUWAIT: Minister of Social Affairs and Labor and Economic Development Hind Al-Sabeeh announced that the total number of applications filed to demand compensation for damage caused by the recent heavy rain on Sunday and yesterday was 665, but only 140 fulfilled all the required conditions and included all the needed documents. Sabeeh heads a team to follow up and deal with the repercussions of the rain and floods that hit Kuwait in the past few weeks.

Claims are being received at the Public Authority for Assessment of Compensations (that was formed for compensating losses suffered from the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990) in Shamiya. Compensation forms are available at the authority or through the website of the finance ministry (www.mof.gov.kw). Requests for compensation are being received from 8:30 am to 1 pm.

Sabeeh said the compensation department received 415 applications on Sunday and that 63 of them, including those of 56 citizens, a Saudi, two Indians, a Filipino and two stateless people were fully documented and accepted. She added that the first day of claims included 16 for damaged furniture, 44 for damaged vehicles and 12 for real estate losses. Sabeeh said 250 applications were filed yesterday and that only 77 of them, including 23 real estate claims and 48 vehicle damage claims, had complete documents.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi