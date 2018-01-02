650 arrested during holidays

KUWAIT: Authorities arrested around 650 criminals and handled 53 cases related to drugs and alcohol during the New Year holiday, the interior ministry said yesterday. Security forces detained 118 offenders, 90 of whom were illegal residents, while 378 carried no form of identification and 54 others were arrested in absentia, said a statement by the ministry. It added that police received 2,501 calls during the holiday period and registered 1,363 traffic violations, while assistance was provided to 1,075 cases. The statement stressed security forces will not hesitate to use the full force of law against all offenders.