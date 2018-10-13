65 people rescued from a six-storey Salmiya building

KUWAIT: Three fire centers rescued 65 people from a six-storey Salmiya building after fire broke out in a fourth-floor flat. There will be legal procedures against the owner because of violations in the building. Firemen from Salmiya, Bidaa and technical rescue centers responded and discovered residents were trapped in their flats because of thick smoke, so they were rescued. The blaze was put out without injuries.

Bneid Al-Gar fire

Kuwait Fire Service Directorate’s PR Department said a fire broke out in a Bneid Al-Gar building, and Shuhada, Hilali and technical rescue teams responded. The fire was on the sixth floor, so power was cut and the building was evacuated. Firemen were able to reach the source of fire and kept it from spreading.

Tanker flips

A diesel tanker flipped over on Zour Road, injuring the driver. Zour fire center men rushed to the site, headed by Col Mishal Al-Qattan. The driver was freed and handed to paramedics.

Oyoun blaze

Firemen responded to a fire in Oyoun and put out the blaze without injuries. Meanwhile, another fire broke out in Abdullah Al-Mubarak. Power was cut off, the house was evacuated and fire was put out. KFSD also received a call about a fire in a truck on Taawon St near Salwa. Bidaa fire center responded and put out the fire within seven minutes. A fuel spill was controlled without injuries.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun