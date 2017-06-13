5,663 Kg expired food found in Salmiya warehouse

Dozen evacuated from burning house

KUWAIT: A fire broke out in a house in Al-Qurain, said security sources noting that firemen from Qurain and Mubarak Al-Kabeer rushed to the scene and rescued 12 people who were trapped by the flames. The fire, which had started in the first floor, was controlled. A fireman was injured in the process.

Expired food

Hawally municipality inspection teams raided an unlicensed warehouse in Salmiya where expired food items were stored. Team leader Riyadh Al-Rabee noted that 5,663 kilograms of expired dairy products and juices were confiscated and destroyed. Rabee added that the store was also fined for dealing in expired food and for operating without a license.

Fatal crash

A stateless person died when his vehicle collided into a light post along the Fifth Ring Road, said security sources. A case was filed to determine the circumstances which led to the accident.

Sorcery

Criminal investigation detectives arrested an expat for practicing fraud, sorcery and vice, said security sources. Case papers indicate that detectives had been tipped off concerning the suspect’s activities. When they raided his house, detectives found large sums of money he admitted to collecting from women he had lured into his house to get sorcery services.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun