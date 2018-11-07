5,328 minor accident cases settled in October

KUWAIT: Minor traffic accidents settled during the month of October were 1,484 in the Capital governorate, 1,483 in Hawally, 604 in Mubarak Al-Kabeer, 629 in Ahmadi, 817 in Farwaniya and 311 in Jahra, a total of 5,328 cases. The number of settlements from Nov 4 to 6 was 141 in the Capital, 191 in Hawally, 53 in Mubarak Al-Kabeer, 60 in Ahmadi, 108 in Farwaniya and 29 in Jahra, a total of 582 settlements.

The relations and security information department at the Interior Ministry said the law fines the person who caused the accident KD 20 and the settlement papers will be sent to the insurance company, with the affected person to receive compensation, without the need to go to court.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun