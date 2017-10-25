53 workers registered on fake companies

KUWAIT: The interior ministry’s relations and security information department said residency detectives discovered nine fake companies on which 53 workers are registered, and all are on the banned list. The department arrested 35 people including 18 men and 17 women in Mahboula with article 20 residencies (domestic helpers).

No injuries

Fire broke out in a Salmiya hotel, prompting north and south Salmiya fire centers to respond. The fire was in rooms and a kitchen on the roof. The hotel was evacuated, and the fire was put out without injuries.

20 years

The criminal court sentenced a citizen who killed his wife with a hammer to 20 years in jail. The incident took place when a girl called police for help, as her father was beating her mother in Taima. When police and paramedics arrived, they found the woman in a pool of blood, who had already died due to her injuries, while her husband was standing next to her holding a hammer and a metal pipe. The daughter said her father beat the mother with both objects. The suspect was found under the influence of alcohol.

Reckless driver

Police chased a reckless driver in Riqqa as he endangered the lives of motorists and resisted arrest. Residents of the area called police, who responded and saw him driving wrong way and running a red light. Police chased him and cut him off. They took him to the traffic department holding cell for further legal action.

Policeman insulted

A woman was held in Maidan Hawally police station after insulting a policeman whom she asked to lodge a complaint against three citizens who allegedly harassed her in seaside Shaab. The woman earlier called police, so a patrol went to the scene and was able to locate the vehicle of the three men. They were arrested and taken to the police station. When the woman, also a citizen, arrived at the station, she screamed in the face of a policeman, so he asked her to lower her voice, but she didn’t. The policeman informed his superior, so she was charged with insulting an employee while on duty and was detained. Meanwhile, the three men were charged with encouraging vice acts.

Fugitives arrested

Farwaniya police arrested a citizen who escaped from them and entered the home of an Egyptian family while being chased. He was found wanted on several cases, most notably kidnapping and forgery. He was sent to the detectives’ department. The arrest was made when the man left his car at a checkpoint and fled, so he was chased on foot. Separately, a Bangladeshi man started running when a police patrol passed by, so he was arrested and found in violation of residency law for eight years.

Drug use

A citizen fell asleep at a traffic light in Hitteen, so motorists called police who smashed the windows and found drugs on him. He was arrested and taken to concerned authorities.

Thief caught

Shamiya police arrested a Bangladeshi man red-handed while cutting electric cables on the road between Shamiya and Shuwaikh. The suspect was seen cutting the cables with a saw, so he was arrested and charged with theft of state property.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and agencies