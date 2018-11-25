53 percent Kuwaiti women mistreated

KUWAIT: A recent field study revealed that 53 percent of Kuwaiti women are exposed to mistreatment by men, adding that husbands and fiancés mistreat women the most (50.2 percent), while 20 percent believe ex-partners are the main culprits. The study was based on a face-to-face survey with 767 persons in Kuwait. It is notable that Kuwaitis do not consider violence as their top concern, as corruption and education came first and second.

Results showed that 67 percent of participants see violence as something related to culture and traditional values, as they agreed that it happens largely to women from cultures that adopt traditional values about the role of women and men, such as masculine dominance. The majority believes violence is linked to drug use, while one third said it is due to psychological and financial problems. – Al-Qabas