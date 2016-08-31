5,293 citations issued in traffic campaign

KUWAIT: The traffic department launched a campaign that covered Kuwait’s six governorates. The campaign resulted in issuing 5,293 traffic citations, 273 vehicles were impounded, a man was arrested on suspicion of carrying drugs, three were held without residency permit, 18 others were detained and 27 juveniles were caught driving without licenses. The campaign was led by Interior Ministry Undersecretary Lieutenant General Suleiman Al-Fahd and accompanied by Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Traffic Affairs Major General Fahd Al-Shuwaei.

Farwaniya fire

Firemen dealt with a fire in the basement of a nine-storey building in Farwaniya yesterday morning. It said that operations center received a call about the fire, so Farwaniya, Ardiya, Salmiya and technical rescue responded, Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) said. The building was evacuated and the fire was controlled and put out. The basement was being used as a carpenter shop and contained wood and flammable materials. No injuries were reported.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun