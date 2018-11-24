5,000 Filipinos arrive monthly

KUWAIT: Head of the domestic labor offices union Khaled Al-Dakhnan said over 5,000 workers from the Philippines enter Kuwait monthly and denied any delays by the Kuwaiti Embassy in Manila.

Dakhnan expressed gratitude for the efforts exerted by the ambassador and the embassy staff to complete procedures within 24 hours after receiving passports.

Dakhnan said along with the union’s secretary Ali Shammouh and board member Khaled Al-Qallaf, he had visited the embassy and found around 400 passports are processed daily, including those of domestic helpers and other workers and visitors. He added that the embassy receives 160 passports weekly from each labor office. – A Saleh