500 expats to be deported for violating laws, criminal acts

KUWAIT: The interior ministry said Monday it sent around 500 expatriates to the deportation center for violating the residency law and committing crimes.

It added in a statement this came during a security campaign in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh, during which policemen checked identification papers of 927 expatriates, of whom 497 were arrested and referred to the deportation center.

The campaign, it said, aimed at enforcing the law and arresting criminals who were escaping from punishment. The ministry urged the public to cooperate with the police and to report those wanted by the security and judicial authorities. KUNA