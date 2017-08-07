5-year-old girl beaten to death by mom, lover

KUWAIT: A 5-year-old girl was killed by her mother and her boyfriend. Police received a call about a girl who died after falling from a height in Qusour. Detectives and paramedics dispatched to the scene noticed some bruises on the child’s body, so they called forensic experts. The body was then referred to the coroner.

When her mother, a divorcee, was questioned, she confessed that she was with her boyfriend. They repeatedly beat the girl because she was disturbing them, leading to her death. The source said the boyfriend took the mother and the girl’s body to their car, then the mother went home and called police, claiming the girl had fallen, but bruises on her body indicated otherwise. The mother’s boyfriend was arrested at dawn yesterday.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun