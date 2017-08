5-day Eid Holiday – Eid Al-Adha holiday from Aug 31-Sept 4

KUWAIT: The Eid Al-Adha holiday will begin on Aug 31 (coinciding with Waqfat Arafat) and end on Sept 4, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) announced yesterday. The CSC said the holiday will begin on Aug 31 (Thursday) for all ministries, government departments, authorities and establishments. — KUNA