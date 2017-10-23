5 companies okayed for constructing Jahra workers cities project

KUWAIT: Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects in collaboration with Kuwait Municipality announced yesterday that five companies and consortia have been awarded South Jahra Workers Cities project. The authority said in a press statement that it had invited companies and consortia for the construction of the South Jahra Workers City project in Kuwait’s official gazette last May 14.

It added that following revision of qualification applications of participating companies and consortia, five have been approved for the next phase according to law 116/2014 concerning the south Jahra workers cities project.

It said that the companies and consortia who have won the tenders were Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP consortium comprising of National Industries Group (NIG), National Real Estate Company (NREC), Al-Mazaya Company consortium comprising of Kuwait Investment Company, Tariq Al-Ghanim Ltd, United Real Estate Company (URC), China State Construxction Engineering Corporation Limited consortium comprising of Fouad Al-Ghanim and sons, Kuwait Financial Center KPSC (MARKAZ). – KUNA