45 kg expired food confiscated

KUWAIT: Food and nutrition inspectors destroyed 120 cartons of expired foodstuff weighing 45 kg, filed 24 citations and issued 10 warning notices while inspecting stores in Hawally, Capital and Farwaniya governorates.

Capital inspection manager Abdul Rahman Al-Faes said inspection of foodstuff stores in Shuwaikh industrial area resulted in confiscating and destroying 120 cartons of expired food items, filing four citations and issuing six warning notices.

Hawally inspection manager Ali Al-Kandari said inspections in Salmiya and Maidan Hawally stores resulted in filing 17 citations and four warning notices. Meanwhile, Farwaniya inspection manager added that his team filed three citations for violations committed by some restaurants and foodstuff stores in the area.

By A Saleh and Meshaal Al-Enezi