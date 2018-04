444 kg of inedible olives confiscated and destroyed

KUWAIT: Food and nutrition inspection teams confiscated and destroyed 444 kg of inedible olives and pickled eggplants (makdous) in Hawally, said Hawally inspection manager Ali Hashim.

Meanwhile, Ahmadi inspection manager Saud Al-Jallal said Ahmadi teams closed two stores in Abu Halifa and Egaila, filed two citations, suspended four workers until they get their health certificates and filed 17 warning notices.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi