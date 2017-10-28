4,411 tickets issued in state-wide traffic campaign

KUWAIT: Traffic police conducted wide-scale inspection campaigns in various governorates, where police at checkpoints issued 4,411 tickets, impounded 207 vehicles and bikes, referred 46 motorists to traffic police detention and seven juveniles to relevant authorities.

Fire

A fire broke out in the early hours of Friday in the basement of a nine-storey building in Farwaniya. Security sources said firemen from Farwaniya and Jleeb rushed to the scene, where they evacuated the entire building and dealt with the fire in the basement, which had been used as a lumber storehouse.

Forgery

Two Egyptians were arrested for forging vehicle technical examination documents in Ahmadi, said security sources, who strongly denied social media reports saying that a police officer was bribed by a major company to commit the forgery. The sources explained that one of the two suspects works as a company representative (mandoub), while the other works as a building janitor. Further investigations were in progress. The sources noted that the officer might be involved in administrative negligence as he endorsed the renewal documents without verifying them.

Spas raided

Upon instructions from Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Mohammed Al-Jabri, municipality inspection teams raided a number of spas and massage centers in Hawally and Capital governorates, which resulted in filing 22 citations in Salmiya.

Within the same campaign, the Capital municipality inspection team leader Zaid Al-Enezi stressed that a store was closed, 20 citations were filed for hiring laborers without getting health certificates, two for allowing laborers sleep overnight inside stores and five for violating the municipality’s original structure plans.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun