427,000 travelers since onset of summer vacation, Eid Al-Fitr: DGCA

KUWAIT: The total number of travelers through Kuwait International Airport since the beginning of the summer vacation and Eid Al-Fitr holiday have reached 427,000 traveler, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said yesterday.

DGCA said the number of departures from June 22 to first of July reached around 275,000 , while number of arrivals reached 152,000.

Kuwait Airport faced a significant increase in the movement of aircraft and numbers of passengers during Eid holiday with the highest degree of responsibility and cooperation from men of the Ministry of the Interior and the General Administration of Customs.

They also pointed out to the cooperation and understanding of passengers which contributed to the success of the flow of the movement easily despite the overcrowding witnessed by the airport. The DGCA also praised efforts of young volunteers who participated for the first time in organizing the movement of the airport in cooperation with Ministry of State for Youth Affairs. —KUNA