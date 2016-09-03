414 teachers hired for new academic year: Minister

KUWAIT: Minister of Education and Higher Education Bader Al-Essa said yesterday that they have hired 414 new teachers for the new academic year, both from Kuwait and abroad. New expat teachers from Egypt, Jordan and Tunisia are arriving here later this month before the school year kicks off, the minister added in a press statement.

He also pointed to opening some new 20 schools.

Education is a social issue that requires joining efforts and keeping pace with developments. The minister noted that he would pay visits to schools to make sure all needs have been provided for the start of the academic year. He also urged officials at the Ministry of Education to inspect preparations and arrangements for the school year. — KUNA