400 expat teachers to be terminated

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Education prepared lists containing the names of up to 400 expatriate teachers who can be released by the end of the upcoming school year, ministry insiders revealed. The step comes as part of the ministry’s efforts to replace expatriate teachers with Kuwaitis by 25 percent in some subjects, including computer, science and social studies, the sources said.

The expatriate teachers who will be released will likely be notified about their termination next October, and will be given an ultimatum until the end of the school year to give them enough time to finish their arrangements. — Al-Jarida