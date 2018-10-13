37% of Seventh Ring Road completed: Eng Al Hosan

KUWAIT: Director General of Public Authority for Roads and Transport Eng Ahmad Al-Hosan said that 37% of Seventh Ring Road has been completed. He said work is progressing as scheduled for the benefit of developing and upgrading the road network country wide, which is witnessing an unprecedented move in quality due to the efforts of all the workers who are doing their best to complete the road system and other infrastructure upgrades.

Al-Hosan said in a statement that the project is one of the most important projects being executed by PART, as it will provide links to Fahaheel Road to the area near Kabd. It will stretch over a length of 21.8 Km and will include seven intersections. It also includes a part of the regional road system that links Fahaheel road, through Seventh Ring Road and all the way to Salmy Road covering nearly 93 Km. PART Director General said the project will allow traffic to flow freely without traffic signals. The speed limit will also be increased to 120 km/h.

Al-Hosan said the street was designed with 3 lanes on each side with the possibility of adding a fourth lane in the future. This fourth lane would be used as a waiting area for trucks and pedestrian bridges. He said PART is keen on following the execution steps in the project and urges workers to increase their efforts so it can be completed as scheduled. This can be achieved through close follow ups, field visits and regular reports from the executive team inside the project to PART. The project team should also work on facing any worker challenges that may arise.

By Abdellatif Sharaa