37 district attorneys transferred to work as judges

KUWAIT: The Supreme Judicial Council agreed to transfer 37 district attorneys to work as judges in the comprehensive court effective September 1, 2017. The decision was made as the court is currently understaffed after 34 judges concluded their tenures. Informed sources said that the district attorneys appointed as judges include the capital district attorney Abdullah Al-Ossaimi, Farwaniya district attorney Salem Al-Assoussi and Ahmadi district attorney Haitham Al-Munai. The sources added that the names of 55 new district attorneys who had just graduated from the judicial studies institute were submitted to Justice Minister Dr Faleh Al-Azb to appoint them.

By A Saleh