$36 million maintenance contract for Doha East plant signed

KUWAIT: Minister of Oil and Minister of Electricity and Water Bakheet Al-Rashidi yesterday signed a KD 12 million ($36 million) contract for the annual maintenance of the East Doha Power Station (EDPS). The contract covers regular and thorough maintenance of the equipment and control apparatus at the EDPS to guarantee high performance and safe and stable operation of the plant’s units, an official statement said. It noted that it is part of the hard efforts to improve, and secure stability of power services nationwide. Maintenance work will cover 60 months after the contract was signed.

Meanwhile, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) announced the new prices of liquid gas (Propane and Butane) for January. The corporation said that Propane gas is sold for $590 per metric ton, while Butane gas is set at $570 per metric ton. Propane and Butane prices are affected by the rate of crude oil, and the value of the US dollar, along with geopolitical factors and natural disasters. The two gases are used in the petrochemical industry, cooking, heating and other areas. – KUNA