3,466 kg expired beef confiscated

KUWAIT: The food and nutrition section at Kuwait airport confiscated and destroyed 11 cartons of chilled Australian beef weighing 3,466 kg, said the section manager Ali Al-Khanfour, noting that the shipment had been expired for 70 days.

Kuwaitization

The private sector employees’ union’s secretary Jamal Al-Fadhli stressed the union’s keenness on nationalizing all private sector jobs, namely in co-op societies. Fadhli added that the policy set and followed by HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and social affairs minister Hind Al-Sabeeh in Kuwaitizing co-ops staff is very clear and that the union protects the rights of citizens working for the private sector.

Camping

Municipal Council member and head of Ahmadi committee Fuhaid Fahd Al-Muwaizri urged the Municipality’s executive body to allow pitching tents outside citizens’ houses during the current camping season, which has been postponed until further notice following the recent heavy rain and the floods that exposed a number of landmines left over by the invading Iraqi army.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi