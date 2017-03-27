34,313 traffic tickets issued in one week

KUWAIT: The General Traffic Department carried out several campaigns in all Kuwait governorates over the course of last week, resulting in issuing 34,313 traffic tickets, impounding 179 vehicles and two motorcycles, while 72 persons were sent to the traffic department’s detention cell and an expat was deported for driving without a license.

Detour opened

Meanwhile, the General Traffic Department, in cooperation with the Ministry of Public Works, announced the opening of a detour with a roundabout on Wafra Road (306) for 6.5 km across Ahmadi stables towards Wafra today at dawn.

Public relations

The Relations and Security Information Department at the Interior Ministry participated in the Kuwait award for public relations and customer service exhibition at the Social Sciences College of Kuwait University, which was attended by Minister of Commerce and Industry and Acting State Minister for Youth Affairs Khaled Al-Roudhan, along with several officials.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun