33% illegals benefit from amnesty

KUWAIT: Informed security sources said the number of expats who corrected their residency status since the start of the grace period on Jan 22 until April 9 reached 51,500 – 33 percent of the total expats in violation of the residency law. They said 32,000 violators left the country without paying fines, with the possibility of being able to return to the country.

Meanwhile 19,500 expats paid fines and remained in the country, with KD 1.170 million collected in total. Sources called on the remaining of violators – whose numbers are over 100,000 – to hurry and correct their status before the amnesty expires in two weeks’ time (on April 22).— Al-Anbaa