32,237 traffic tickets issues in one week

KUWAIT: Traffic police launched several inspection campaigns in various areas from Jan 22 to 28, said security sources noting that the campaigns resulted in filing 32,237 tickets, impounding 147 vehicles, arresting 51 drivers for committing serious traffic violations, and referring two expats to deportation for driving without driver’s licenses.

Worker injured

A construction worker was injured when he lost control and fell near a building under construction that he worked at in Jaber Al-Ali area, said sources at the Kuwait Fire Services Directorate, noting that the man who was unable to move was rushed to Adan hospital for treatment.

Cleaning operation

Kuwait Municipality announced launching a cleaning operation at Kubbar Island, during which they removed 40 bags of garbage and leftover wastes. Commenting on the operation, the cleaning manager, Meshaal Al-Azmi said that the campaign led by him, included three other municipality officials and 10 cleaning workers.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun