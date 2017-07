31,576 tickets issued, 1,033 cars impounded in one week

KUWAIT: The traffic department carried out several traffic campaigns in all of Kuwait’s governorates last week, resulting in the issuance of 31,576 tickets. Meanwhile, 1,033 cars were impounded, 68 persons were detained and two expats were deported for driving without a license, the department said in a statement released by the Interior Ministry yesterday.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun