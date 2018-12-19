31 medicines added to drugs’ list

Sheikh Basel Al-Sabah

KUWAIT: Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah yesterday approved three ministerial resolutions on adding 31 medicines to the list of drugs and psychoactive drugs. The Ministry of Health (MoH) explained that the decisions were made responding to recommendations made by the joint committee formed to implement laws 74/1983 and 48/1987 headed by MoH assistant undersecretary for medicine and food control Dr Abdullah Al-Bader.

In another health concern, Sabah Medical Zone Director Dr Abdul Aziz Al-Farhoud expressed the zone’s pride after a number of the zone’s hospitals, including Al-Sabah Hospital, were awarded national accreditation for quality health services. Speaking at a special ceremony held on the occasion at Sabah Hospital, he thanked all the hospital staff for their sincere efforts. Sabah Hospital Manager Dr Abdul Rahman Al-Enezi announced preparations to move to the new hospital building soon. He added that winning the national accreditation award was only the beginning of a long path of hard work, cooperation and dedication to provide top quality health services.

By A Saleh