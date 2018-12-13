307 landmine sighting reports in six weeks

Public warned from approaching foreign objects in desert

KUWAIT: This picture released by the Interior Ministry yesterday shows an explosive unearthed by recent heavy rains that hit the country and Flames engulf a vehicle at Jaber Al-Ahmad desert area yesterday.

KUWAIT: The Interior Ministry’s relations and security media department yesterday repeated earlier warnings to the public from approaching or handling any foreign objects they might find in desert areas, noting that those might be dangerous explosives washed out by the recent heavy rain. The department added that in the period from November 1 to December 13, 2018, it has so far received 307 reports about sighting objects suspected to be military waste, further explaining that when bomb squads arrived to the scenes of the reports, they discovered that the objects were in fact landmines and cluster bombs that were immediately dealt with. The department also urged the pubic to immediately call the emergency hotline 112 on finding any foreign objects, and to stay off the site until a bomb squad arrives.

Car fire

A citizen sustained serious hand and neck burns when his vehicle caught fire at Jaber Al-Ahmad desert area yesterday, said security sources, noting that Doha firemen rushed to the scene and dealt with the blaze. The man was rushed to hospital for treatment and further investigations are in progress to determine the cause of the fire.

Another fire broke out in a first floor apartment in Hadiya, said security sources, noting that firemen from Manqaf and Qurain fire stations rushed to the scene where they had to evacuate the entire house and deal with the blaze. No casualties were reported.

In the meantime, a fire broke out in the basement of a 500-square-meter complex in Hawalli. Security sources said that firemen from Hawalli brigade rushed to the scene where they evacuated all the complex’s visitors and controlled the fire successfully. The basement included food stuff, refrigerators and other inflammable materials, the sources added. No casualties were reported.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun