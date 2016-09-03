3,000 Lupus patients in Kuwait: Official

KUWAIT: Around 3,000 people have been diagnosed with Lupus disease in Kuwait, head of the Rheumatic and Blood Disorders Department of Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital Dr Aqail Al-Muhana said yesterday. Muhana provided those statistics in a statement at the sidelines of the first ‘Conference on Coagulation,’ organized by the Ministry of Health (MoH), with a contingent of more than 400 doctors, both from Kuwait and abroad in attendance.

Moreover, Muhana noted that around 1,000 patients suffer from blood and rheumatic disorders, adding that the goal of the conference is to provide them with the latest methods to cure these diseases. Speaking on the purpose of the conference, Muhana said that it aims to educate the society on the types of rheumatic and blood disorders, as well as the ways to boost immunity against these diseases which would in turn, promote health knowledge.

A highly obscure disease, Lupus is a chronic disease that attacks the immune system, causing inflammation, pain and swelling of joints and other organs in the body. Treatment of this diseases depends on the symptoms and the severity of the condition, as women are 10 times more susceptible to Lupus than men. — KUNA