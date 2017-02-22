30 people rescued from burning building

KUWAIT: Firemen rescued 30 persons following a fire in a Mahboula building. Wrongful storage in the building led to the spread of thick smoke, as among the stored material were tires, being the major cause of the heavy smoke. The building was evacuated, while six persons who suffered smoke inhalation were treated onsite.

Gas leak

The fire department received a call about an ammonia gas leak at a Subhan company. Mubarak Al-Kabeer hazardous materials team combed the area and took readings from various places to find the percentage of gas in the atmosphere. Results were normal and void of any abnormal levels.

Roads closed

The Relations and Security Information Department at the Interior Ministry said in a statement the area from the Engineers Society intersection to the British Embassy intersection will be closed from 3 pm until the end of the vehicles parade that will be held at the seafront near the Kuwait Towers on Arabian Gulf Road today. The Aquapark parking lot will be designated for the disabled, the elderly and participants. The rest of open areas and yards will be designated for parking for citizens and expats.

Farwaniya Hospital

Acting Deputy Director General for Prevention Affairs at Kuwait Fire Services Directorate (KFSD) Brig Khalid Al-Abdullah and a team from the prevention sector visited the Farwaniya Hospital expansion project, which is one of the major and developmental projects of the health ministry.

Fire drill

The fire department carried out an exercise to deal with fires at Obada bin Al-Samet School in Doha. The simulation was about a fire in a lab and classrooms. Rapid intervention teams of the school dealt with it before the arrival of firemen. Students were evacuated and fire hydrants of the school were used to fight the mock blaze. When firemen arrived, they rescued trapped students whom the rapid intervention team could not evacuate because of thick smoke.

Old recording

The Relations and Security Information Department at the Interior Ministry said an audio clip circulated on social media asking police to be cautious, is not recent and was made more than a year ago. By Hanan Al-Saadoun